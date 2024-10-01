PRIVACY ALERT: Malama I Ke Ola Health Center Under Investigation for Data Breach of 123,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 123,882 patient records of Community Clinic of Maui, Inc., dba Malama I Ke Ola Health Center ("Malama"), a Hawaii-based healthcare provider.

On September 26, 2024, Malama notified patients that it experienced a cybersecurity incident that impacted connectivity to its network. As part of that attack, it determined that the private personal and health data of its patients may have been acquired by a threat actor.

On June 7, 2024, the Lockbit ransomware group claimed responsibility for the data breach, listing Malama on the dark web. Lockbit's ransomware attack reportedly shut down Malama for more than two weeks. Malama has refused to comment on whether Lockbit is responsible for the attack, whether its claims are accurate, and whether it paid the ransom.

Malama recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license and state ID numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, routing numbers, bank names, credit/debit card numbers, card CVVs and expiration dates, PINs/security codes, login information, medical diagnoses, clinical information, medical treatment/procedure information, treatment types, treatment locations, treatment cost information, doctors' names, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, prescription information, and biometric data.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

