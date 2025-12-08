PRIVACY ALERT: Marquis Software Solutions Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 780,000 Financial Records
News provided bySchubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Dec 08, 2025, 19:52 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 788,000 customers of banks and credit unions that contract with Marquis Software Solutions ("Marquis"). Marquis is a Texas-based financial services provider that provides data analytics, CRM tools, compliance reporting, and digital marketing services to mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions.
On August 14, 2025, Marquis experienced a ransomware attack. An unauthorized third party gained access to Marquis' network through its SonicWall firewall. This data breach impacted the following 74 banks and credit unions, which are current and former customers of Marquis:
- 1st Northern California Credit Union
- Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union
- Advantage Federal Credit Union
- Agriculture Federal Credit Union
- Alltrust Credit Union
- BayFirst National Bank
- Bellwether Community Credit Union
- C&N Bank
- Cape Cod Five
- Capital City Bank Group
- Central Virginia Federal Credit Union
- Clark County Credit Union
- Community 1st Credit Union
- Community Bancshares of Mississippi, Inc.
- Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- CSE Federal Credit Union
- CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union d/b/a Community Bank
- Discovery Federal Credit Union
- Earthmover Credit Union
- Educators Credit Union
- Energy Capital Credit Union
- Fidelity Cooperative Bank
- First Community Credit Union
- First Northern Bank of Dixon
- Florida Credit Union
- Fort Community Credit Union
- Founders Federal Credit Union
- Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
- Gateway First Bank
- Generations Federal Credit Union
- Gesa Credit Union
- Glendale Federal Credit Union
- Hope Federal Credit Union
- IBERIABANK n/k/a First Horizon Bank
- Industrial Federal Credit Union
- Interior Federal Credit Union
- Interra Credit Union
- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
- Kemba Financial Credit Union
- Liberty First Credit Union
- Maine State Credit Union
- Market USA FCU
- MemberSource Credit Union
- Michigan First Credit Union
- MIT Federal Credit Union
- New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union
- New Peoples Bank
- Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank
- NIH Federal Credit Union
- Pasadena Federal Credit Union
- Pathways Financial Credit Union
- Peake Federal Credit Union
- Pelican Credit Union
- Pentucket Bank
- PFCU Credit Union
- QNB Bank
- Security Credit Union
- Seneca Savings
- ServU Credit Union
- StonehamBank Cooperative
- Suncoast Credit Union
- Texoma Community Credit Union
- Thomaston Savings Bank
- Time Bank
- TowneBank
- Ulster Savings Bank
- University Credit Union
- Valley Strong Credit Union
- Westerra Credit Union
- Whitefish Credit Union
- Zing Credit Union
Although the breach occurred in August 2025, Marquis did not notify impacted individuals until on or around December 3, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, Taxpayer Identification Numbers, financial account information without security or access codes, and dates of birth.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Marquis's cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Marquis or the above-listed credit unions and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/marquissoftwaresolutions
About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.
Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207
SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Share this article