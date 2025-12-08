PRIVACY ALERT: Marquis Software Solutions Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 780,000 Financial Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 788,000 customers of banks and credit unions that contract with Marquis Software Solutions ("Marquis"). Marquis is a Texas-based financial services provider that provides data analytics, CRM tools, compliance reporting, and digital marketing services to mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions.

On August 14, 2025, Marquis experienced a ransomware attack. An unauthorized third party gained access to Marquis' network through its SonicWall firewall. This data breach impacted the following 74 banks and credit unions, which are current and former customers of Marquis:

1st Northern California Credit Union

Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union

Advantage Federal Credit Union

Agriculture Federal Credit Union

Alltrust Credit Union

BayFirst National Bank

Bellwether Community Credit Union

C&N Bank

Cape Cod Five

Capital City Bank Group

Central Virginia Federal Credit Union

Clark County Credit Union

Community 1st Credit Union

Community Bancshares of Mississippi, Inc.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

CPM Federal Credit Union

CSE Federal Credit Union

CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union d/b/a Community Bank

Discovery Federal Credit Union

Earthmover Credit Union

Educators Credit Union

Energy Capital Credit Union

Fidelity Cooperative Bank

First Community Credit Union

First Northern Bank of Dixon

Florida Credit Union

Fort Community Credit Union

Founders Federal Credit Union

Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union

Gateway First Bank

Generations Federal Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union

Glendale Federal Credit Union

Hope Federal Credit Union

IBERIABANK n/k/a First Horizon Bank

Industrial Federal Credit Union

Interior Federal Credit Union

Interra Credit Union

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

Kemba Financial Credit Union

Liberty First Credit Union

Maine State Credit Union

Market USA FCU

MemberSource Credit Union

Michigan First Credit Union

MIT Federal Credit Union

New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union

New Peoples Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

NIH Federal Credit Union

Pasadena Federal Credit Union

Pathways Financial Credit Union

Peake Federal Credit Union

Pelican Credit Union

Pentucket Bank

PFCU Credit Union

QNB Bank

Security Credit Union

Seneca Savings

ServU Credit Union

StonehamBank Cooperative

Suncoast Credit Union

Texoma Community Credit Union

Thomaston Savings Bank

Time Bank

TowneBank

Ulster Savings Bank

University Credit Union

Valley Strong Credit Union

Westerra Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union

Zing Credit Union

Although the breach occurred in August 2025, Marquis did not notify impacted individuals until on or around December 3, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, Taxpayer Identification Numbers, financial account information without security or access codes, and dates of birth.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Marquis's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Marquis or the above-listed credit unions and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/marquissoftwaresolutions

