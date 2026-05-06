PRIVACY ALERT: Medtronic Under Investigation for Data Breach of Nearly 9 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of nine million individuals affiliated with Medtronic, a Minnesota-based medical technology firm specializing in cardiovascular, neuroscience, surgical, and diabetes technologies.

On April 18, 2026, an attacker known as ShinyHunters claimed to have compromised "terabytes of internal corporate data," and listed Medtronic among its targets. On April 24, 2026, Medtronic publicly confirmed the data breach of its corporate IT systems.

Medtronic has not reported the attack to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: personally identifiable information and internal corporate data.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Medtronic's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Medtronic and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/medtronic.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP