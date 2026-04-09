PRIVACY ALERT: Mercor.io Corporation Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Mercor.io Corporation ("Mercor"), a California-based artificial intelligence recruiting startup that works with leading companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google.

On March 27, 2026, an attacker known as TeamPCP compromised two versions of the AI API tool LiteLLM, leading to a supply chain attack of thousands of companies, including Mercor. The Lapsus$ cybercriminal group later listed Mercor on its leak site and claimed to possess four terabytes of stolen data from Mercor. On March 31, 2026, Mercor confirmed the supply chain attack to employees, to social media outlets such as LinkedIn and X, and to publications such as TechCrunch.

Mercor has not reported the supply chain attack to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: Slack data, internal ticketing information, conversations between Mercor's AI systems and contractors on its platform, and candidate profiles, personally identifiable information, employer data, and technical assets such as source code, API keys, and secrets.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Mercor's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Mercor and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/mercor.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP