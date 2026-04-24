PRIVACY ALERT: North Texas Behavioral Health Authority Under Investigation for Data Breach of 285,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 285,000 individuals affiliated with North Texas Behavioral Health Authority ("NTBHA"), a Texas based provider of mental health and substance use treatment and services.

An unauthorized actor gained access to NTBHA's computer systems from October 13, 2025 to October 15, 2025.

Although the breach occurred in October 2025, NTBHA did not begin notifying affected individuals until March 6, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, health insurance information, and dates of birth.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to NTBHA's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with NTBHA, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/NTBHA.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP