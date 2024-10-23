PRIVACY ALERT: Omni Family Health Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 468,000 Patient and Employee Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 468,344 patients and employees of Omni Family Health, a California-based healthcare provider.

On or about October 18, 2024, Omni Family Health notified patients that a threat actor posted confidential information from its systems on the dark web. It determined that this information appeared to be related to Omni's patients and employees.

On August 7, 2024, the Hunters International ransomware group reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, adding Omni to its leak site. It claims to have stolen 2.7 terabytes of data. Omni, however, did not notify patients or employees until two months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Omni recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health insurance plan information, and medical information.

Omni also informed employees that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information, and financial account information related to direct deposit.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Omni Family Health or are a current or former patient or a current or former employee of Omni and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/omnifamilyhealth.

