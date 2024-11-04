PRIVACY ALERT: OnePoint Patient Care Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 795,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 795,916 patients of OnePoint Patient Care, an Arizona-based hospice pharmacy.

On or about October 21, 2024, OnePoint notified patients that a threat actor accessed its computer network and obtained data from its systems. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of one point's patients.

In mid-September 2024, the Inc Ransom ransomware group reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, adding OnePoint to its Tor-based leak site. OnePoint, however, did not notify patients until over a month later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

OnePoint recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: customer names, residence information, medical record numbers, diagnosis and prescription information, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

