PRIVACY ALERT: PeopleGuru, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with PeopleGuru, Inc., ("PeopleGuru") a Florida-based software company that provides human capital management solutions for mid-market organizations.

On July 9, 2025, PeopleGuru learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain network systems between July 6, 2025, and July 9, 2025. According to the Maine Office of the Attorney General data breach portal, 756 Maine residents were affected.

Although the breach occurred in July 2025, PeopleGuru did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around October 16, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, dates of birth, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to PeopleGuru's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with PeopleGuru and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/peopleguru .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP