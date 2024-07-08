PRIVACY ALERT: Patelco Credit Union Under Investigation for Ransomware Attack and Data Breach Affecting 500,000 Members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a ransomware attack and data breach affecting the private information of approximately 500,000 members of Patelco Credit Union, a California-based credit union.

On June 29, 2024, Patelco experienced a ransomware attack, in which hackers gained access to its systems, blocked access, and then demanded a ransom payment to restore its systems and return stolen data. As a result, many of Patelco's systems were shut down.

The credit union's members have been locked out of electronic payments, direct deposits, and transfers since the beginning of the attack. According to news reports, Patelco's members were forced to wait in lines to use bank ATMs and were unable to access statement balances or online banking. Patelco has also reportedly limited debit and credit card transactions.

The consequences for Patelco's members have been severe. Many have faced bounced payments and late-payment and overdraft fees, and some members' credit scores may be negatively impacted by Patelco's failures

Patelco has also failed to inform its members whether their private information was stolen by the hackers as part of the attack. Patelco requires its members to provide highly sensitive data, including names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial account information, which may now be at serious risk.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Patelco's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a current or former member of Patelco Credit Union and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/patelco.

