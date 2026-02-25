PRIVACY ALERT: QualDerm Partners, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of patients of QualDerm Partners, LLC ("QualDerm"), a Tennessee-based dermatology and skin care network that operates in 17 states.

Between December 23, 2025, and December 24, 2025, an unauthorized actor gained access to QualDerm's network systems and exfiltrated patient data. QualDerm reported to the Texas Office of the Attorney General that 174,837 Texas residents were impacted.

DATA BREACH: QualDerm Partners, LLC. If your data was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach began in December 2025, QualDerm did not begin notifying impacted individuals until around February 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: patient names, dates of birth, doctor names, medical record numbers, dates of death, email addresses, treatment information, diagnosis information, health insurance information, and government-issued identification information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to QualDerm's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of QualDerm and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/qualderm.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP