PRIVACY ALERT: Russell Cellular Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 6 Million Customer and Employee Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 6.3 million customers and employees of Russell Cellular, a Missouri-based Verizon authorized retailer.

On March 17, 2026, a threat actor posted 61 gigabytes of data allegedly exfiltrated from 6.3 million customers and employees of Russell Cellular and offered it for sale for $1,200 on a hacker forum.

Russell Cellular has not yet begun notifying impacted individuals, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: full names, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers, invoice and tracking numbers, device identifiers, contract details, and selected tariff plans, as well as employees' credentials and access roles.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Russell Cellular's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer or employee of Russell Cellular and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/russellcellular.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP