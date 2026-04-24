PRIVACY ALERT: Southern Illinois Dermatology Under Investigation for Data Breach of 160,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 160,000 individuals affiliated with Southern Illinois Dermatology, an Illinois-based skincare provider.

On November 28, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed Southern Illinois Dermatology's network.

Although the breach occurred in November 2025, Southern Illinois Dermatology did not begin notifying affected individuals until April 2, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: full names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses, person numbers, and medical record numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Southern Illinois Dermatology's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Southern Illinois Dermatology, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/southernillinoisdermatology.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP