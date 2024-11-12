PRIVACY ALERT: Summit Pathology Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 1.8 Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 1,813,538 patients of Summit Pathology and Summit Pathology Laboratories, Inc., a Colorado-based healthcare pathology laboratory.

On or about October 18, 2024, Summit notified patients that an unauthorized cybercriminal accessed its computer environment and accessed its patients' health data. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of Summit's patients.

Summit recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, medical billing and insurance information, medical information such as diagnoses, and demographic information such as dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Summit or are a current or former patient of Summit and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/summit

