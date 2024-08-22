PRIVACY ALERT: The New Jewish Home Under Investigation for Data Breach of 104,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 104,234 patient records of Jewish Home Lifecare, which does business as The New Jewish Home, a New York-based healthcare provider.

On August 16, 2024, The New Jewish Home notified patients that an unknown threat actor had accessed certain files on its network, which contained the personally identifiable information and private health information of its patients.

On or around February 8, 2024, the notorious ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat claimed responsibility for the breach, listing The New Jewish Home on the dark web. The ransomware group said it had stolen clinical research databases, financial documents, and more than 2,000 employee and client documents, including Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, and passports. The New Jewish Home has refused to comment on whether ALPHV/BlackCat is responsible for the attack, whether its claims are accurate, and whether it paid the ransom.

The New Jewish Home recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, payment card information, financial account information, passport numbers, medical record information, and medical treatment information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

