PRIVACY ALERT: Tri-City Healthcare Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 108,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 108,149 patients of TriCity Healthcare District, the administrator of Tri-City Medical Center, a California-based public hospital.

On or about October 11, 2024, Tri-City notified patients that a threat actor accessed its systems and obtained data from its network. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of Tri-City's patients.

In December 2023, the Inc Ransom ransomware group reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, adding Tri-City to its Tor-based leak site. Tri-City, however, did not notify patients until ten months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Tri-City recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial information (e.g., account numbers and credit or debit card numbers), medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Tri-City or are a current or former patient of Tri-City and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/tricity.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP