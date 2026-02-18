PRIVACY ALERT: TriZetto Provider Solutions Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 700,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of more than 700,000 individuals affiliated with health care providers that contracted or subcontracted with TriZetto Provider Solutions ("TriZetto"). TriZetto is a Missouri-based organization owned by Cognizant that provides revenue management services to physicians, hospitals, and health systems.

An unauthorized third party gained access to records relating to insurance eligibility verification transactions on one of TriZetto's web portals between November 2024 and October 2, 2025. The data breach has impacted the following health care providers so far:

Asian Americans for Community Involvement

Axis Community Health

Baltimore City Health Department

Bay Area Community Health

Benton County Health

Best Care

CE-Edinger Medical Group

Chattanooga C.A.R.E.S. d/b/a Cempa Community Care

Deschutes County Health Services

Friends of Family Health Center

Gardner Health Services

Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center

Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley

Ko-Kwel Wellness Center

La Clinica de la Raza

La Pine Community Healthcare Center

Lifelong Medical Care

Lynn Community Health

Mendocino Community Health Clinic

Mission Neighborhood Health Center

Native American Health Center

OLE Health (dba CommuniCare + OLE)

One Community Health

Open Door Community Health Centers

Petaluma Health Center

Planned Parenthood Northern California

Share Ourselves

San Francisco Community Health Center

Riverland Community Health

Santa Barbara County Health Department

Santa Cruz Community Health

Santa Rosa Community Health Centers

Terry Reilly Health Services (Community Health Clinics Inc.)

Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center

Valley Family Care

Variety Care

Winters Healthcare

Although the breach began in November 2024, TriZetto did not begin notifying impacted individuals until around December 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: address, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance member numbers, Medicare beneficiary numbers, health insurer names, information about the primary insured or beneficiary, and other demographic health and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to TriZetto's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with TriZetto and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/trizettoprovidersolutions.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

