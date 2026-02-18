PRIVACY ALERT: TriZetto Provider Solutions Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 700,000 Patient Records
News provided bySchubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Feb 18, 2026, 00:26 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of more than 700,000 individuals affiliated with health care providers that contracted or subcontracted with TriZetto Provider Solutions ("TriZetto"). TriZetto is a Missouri-based organization owned by Cognizant that provides revenue management services to physicians, hospitals, and health systems.
An unauthorized third party gained access to records relating to insurance eligibility verification transactions on one of TriZetto's web portals between November 2024 and October 2, 2025. The data breach has impacted the following health care providers so far:
- Asian Americans for Community Involvement
- Axis Community Health
- Baltimore City Health Department
- Bay Area Community Health
- Benton County Health
- Best Care
- CE-Edinger Medical Group
- Chattanooga C.A.R.E.S. d/b/a Cempa Community Care
- Deschutes County Health Services
- Friends of Family Health Center
- Gardner Health Services
- Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center
- Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley
- Ko-Kwel Wellness Center
- La Clinica de la Raza
- La Pine Community Healthcare Center
- Lifelong Medical Care
- Lynn Community Health
- Mendocino Community Health Clinic
- Mission Neighborhood Health Center
- Native American Health Center
- OLE Health (dba CommuniCare + OLE)
- One Community Health
- Open Door Community Health Centers
- Petaluma Health Center
- Planned Parenthood Northern California
- Share Ourselves
- San Francisco Community Health Center
- Riverland Community Health
- Santa Barbara County Health Department
- Santa Cruz Community Health
- Santa Rosa Community Health Centers
- Terry Reilly Health Services (Community Health Clinics Inc.)
- Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center
- Valley Family Care
- Variety Care
- Winters Healthcare
Although the breach began in November 2024, TriZetto did not begin notifying impacted individuals until around December 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: address, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance member numbers, Medicare beneficiary numbers, health insurer names, information about the primary insured or beneficiary, and other demographic health and health insurance information.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to TriZetto's cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with TriZetto and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/trizettoprovidersolutions.
About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.
Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207
SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Share this article