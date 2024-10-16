PRIVACY ALERT: WMDDH Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 127,000 Private Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 127,431 individuals provided to Wright, Moore, DeHart, Dupuis & Hutchinson, LLC ("WMDDH"), a Louisiana-based public accounting firm.

On or about September 19, 2024, WMDDH announced that an unauthorized third party may have breached it systems and acquired confidential private information. Although WMDDH became aware of this unusual network activity in its systems on or around July 11, 2023, it did not notify affected individuals until over two months later.

WMDDH recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account number, passport numbers, and medical/treatment information.

If your private information was stolen in the breach, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a current or former client of WMDDH and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/wmddh.

