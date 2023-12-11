PRIVACY ALERT: Zeroed-In Technologies and Dollar Tree Under Investigation for Data Breach of 1.9 Million Employee and Customer Records

Dec. 11, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 1.9 million employees and customers of Dollar Tree, Inc., which operates over 16,000 retail discount stores.

Through August 7, 2023, Dollar Tree allegedly shared the private, unencrypted information of its employees and customers with a human-resources software vendor, Zeroed-In Technologies, LLC, which then stored that private information in an unencrypted, Internet-accessible environment on its public network.

According to Zeroed-In Technologies, an unauthorized party gained access to the company's computer systems between August 7 and 8, 2023. However, Zeroed-In waited nearly four months, until at least November 27, 2023, to begin notifying impacted employees and customers, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Zeroed-In Technologies recently informed Dollar Tree's employees and customers that their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers may have been stolen in the data breach.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious misuse of your information. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Zeroed-In Technologies or are a current or former employee or customer of Dollar Tree or Family Dollar and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dollartree.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

