Privacy and Data Security Litigator Elisabeth Hutchinson Rejoins Shook as Partner in Denver

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon bolstered its national Chambers-ranked Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice with the addition of litigator Elisabeth Hutchinson as a partner in Denver.

Shook Partner Liz Hutchinson

Hutchinson, who rejoins Shook after practicing at the firm earlier in her career, concentrates her practice in privacy and data security litigation. She handles cases at every stage from pretrial counseling to appeals and has extensive experience interpreting and litigating complex privacy statutes, including the California Information Privacy Act (CIPA) and other state wiretap laws, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Medical Information Act (CMIA), HIPAA, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) and common law data breach claims.

"We're very excited to welcome Liz back to the firm," said Al Saikali, chair of Shook's Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice. "Her proven track record of strategically guiding clients and achieving successful outcomes through every stage of litigation coupled with her deep knowledge of cutting-edge technology and novel theories of liability make her an invaluable addition to the team,"

In addition, Hutchinson brings the perspective of an appellate law clerk to all of her cases. She spent six years in appellate courts at the federal and state levels, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, the Colorado Supreme Court, and the Colorado Court of Appeals.

"Navigating high-stakes, complex privacy and cybersecurity disputes requires a disciplined strategy grounded in deep experience and subject-matter insight," said Hutchinson. "I'm looking very forward to being back at Shook and rejoining one of the premier privacy and cyber groups in the country."

Hutchinson also has broad experience representing clients in forums ranging from Alaska to the U.S. Supreme Court in various kinds of business and tort litigation. Additionally, she has an active pro bono practice assisting low-income clients fleeing gender- and political-based violence.

Shook's Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice is one of the most accomplished in the country. With more than 40 lawyers and the active defense of more than 250 class action lawsuits nationwide, the group helps organizations navigate the business challenges of collecting, storing and utilizing sensitive information in areas that include privacy and cybersecurity litigation, incident response and cybersecurity, compliance and governance, and protective risk mitigation. The team and its lawyers have consistently been named a top-tier practice and practitioners by Chambers USA and US Legal 500 and were named a "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360, in addition to top rankings from Lexology, Lawdragon and others.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.