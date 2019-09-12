Private Advisor Group to Offer eMoney Advisor's Financial Planning Platform to Its Advisors

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group announced today a new strategic partnership with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money.

On September 12, 2019, Private Advisor Group launched their integrated client portal and financial planning tools, which are powered by eMoney's industry-leading wealth management technology. More than 650 advisors affiliated with Private Advisor Group have access to a client focused experience, including direct access to client reporting, trade and account level details and communications. Advisors are able to enjoy easy access single sign-on coupled with a consistent experience for their clients.

"After considering other platforms, we found that eMoney provided a best-in-class solution for our advisors," said James Sullivan, Head of Advisor Solutions at Private Advisor Group. "Our advisors will benefit from eMoney's industry leading technology by allowing them to respond to client needs in real time across their book of business while integrating with other platforms, including Riskalyze."

eMoney's industry-leading client portal offers clients of Private Advisor Group advisors a real-time, on-demand financial experience that strengthens relationships and keeps advisors at the forefront of digital trends. Features of the platform include self-registration and onboarding, mobile web access, account aggregation and organization, and unlimited, secure document storage.

Selected as the "Best Overall Fintech Software" by FinTech Breakthrough in 2019 for the second consecutive year, eMoney's technology solutions are used by more than 60,000 financial professionals across the country, serving 4.4 million households nationwide.

"We're thrilled to help advisors at Private Advisor Group offer a planning-led client experience using eMoney's solutions. Today, planning is more than a service that's nice to have. It's a critical component of the wealth management process that drives growth for advisors and firms, while also providing immense value to their clients," said Stephen Langlois, Head of Business Development at eMoney.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group (PAG) is today's platform solution designed for the independent advisor. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors who seek support in risk management, compliance back-office solutions and service.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management and supports more than 650 advisors as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve 4.4 million households throughout the U.S.

