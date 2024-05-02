Private Advisor Group Welcomes Ethan Campbell & Team

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, proudly welcomes Ethan Campbell, Wealth Advisor of Stones River Wealth Management to its community of advisors. Based in Woodbury, Tenn., team members also include Collin Reed, Wealth Advisor and Alana Hale, Office Administrator. The firm takes a holistic approach to financial planning and currently oversees a reported $90 million in client assets under management.

Ethan Campbell, Wealth Advisor of Stones River Wealth Management

Mr. Campbell, was introduced to Private Advisor Group by Brandon Edwards, Managing Partner of EPM Financial, also a Private Advisor Group affiliate. He will join under EPM's branch to gain localized support while retaining his current brand. Campbell chose Private Advisor Group due to its multi-custodian offering, enhanced suite of technology, and competitive economics. With a cohesive team dynamic facilitated by both EPM and Private Advisor Group, there is a shared commitment to enabling our profession to positively impact those we serve.

"Mr. Campbell's decision to join Private Advisor Group underscores our commitment to providing top-tier support and resources to financial professionals seeking to elevate their practice. His knowledge and reputation further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and value." said Verne Marble, Director of Business Development at Private Advisor Group.

Brandon Edwards added, "The alignment with Private Advisor Group through EPM Financial exemplifies our dedication to fostering strategic partnerships that empower advisors to thrive in today's dynamic financial landscape. We are proud to extend our robust support network to Mr. Campbell, enhancing his ability to deliver exceptional value and service to his clients."

Campbell is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in Finance. He's a firm believer that when people, families and businesses are financially healthy, communities can grow stronger.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $31.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's publishes these rankings annually, most recently in September 2023.

