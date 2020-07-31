Private Advisor Groups Gerard Duphiney of the Duphiney Financial Network Earns National Recognition for Philanthropy

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.*, announced today Gerard Duphiney, Managing Partner of Duphiney Financial Network in Denville, has been selected as one of three national finalists for the Global Impact Award as part of the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Duphiney is being honored for his work with Mission Madera, which will receive a $10,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. If Duphiney wins his category, the donation will increase to $40,000.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. There are five categories of awards: Catalyst, Community Service, Global Impact, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Mission Madera strives to put faith into action by serving the needs of the schools, families, and Sisters of St. Francis to improve the living conditions and encounter the human dignity of each person within the Madera community in Uganda. Through well-planned summer mission trips, Mission Madera connects volunteers with three Catholic schools in Madera. Volunteers work to fulfill unmet needs, rehab school facilities, and inspire community members with fellowship and cultural exchange. Mission Madera embodies the idea that service to God can come through the form of loving thy neighbor.

Gerard Duphiney co-founded Mission Madera with his son Ben. After his initial trip to Uganda in the summer of 2017 with Ben, Gerard has been back annually and invites others to share in the organization's mission of love through direct contribution of time, talent, and treasure. Gerard's contributions to Mission Madera are many. He is an active Board President, fundraiser and hands-on volunteer. Gerard regularly oversees construction projects and manages logistics. Thanks to his leadership with Mission Madera, the organization has funded new computer labs, painted classrooms and installed new flooring, created revenue-producing turkey pig and chicken farms, and supplied schools with malaria kits.

The Invest in Others Awards will be presented digitally this year over the course of five days, from Monday, September 21 to Friday, September 25. The video awards presentation for the Global Impact Award will be unveiled Wednesday, September 23 at 4:45 p.m. ET on investinothers.org.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Duphiney Financial Network

The Duphiney Financial Network is committed to assisting individuals, families and businesses owners in all aspects of their financial lives, from growing their family to retiring to leaving a legacy for the next generation.

Duphiney is a family-run firm that values the relationships they form with their clients and families. Based in Denville, New Jersey, they work with clients in more than 30 states. To reach Gerard, you can contact him at 973-627-6500.

