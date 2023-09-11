Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry to grow by USD 90.17 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Sep, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private And Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry between 2022 and 2027 is USD 90.17 billion. The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data is a major factor driving the global private and public cloud in the financial services market growth. One of the most data-intensive industries is financial services as they are built on large IT infrastructures that process substantial volumes of data on a daily basis. Additionally, the large volumes of data, the use of different applications and systems, confidential information, and error-prone manual processes prevent financial institutions from gaining a holistic view of the business, related risk exposure, and customers. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge -

Data security and privacy are major challenges impeding the global private and public cloud in the financial services market growth. The financial services industry functions and deals with a substantial amount of confidential client and customer data. Since bank account information, debit or credit card data, and business data for business transactions. Furthermore, the rise in data privacy regulations and potential threats to reputation related to data breaches increase the demand for data privacy policies. Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The private and public cloud market in the financial services industry has been segmented by service type (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), Deployment (Public cloud and Private cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  •  The public cloud services segment is significant during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico drive the segment growth, which demands solutions for business-related insight. Market vendors in the public cloud market in the financial services industry are providing cloud infrastructure to organizations in various end-user industries. This helps them conduct data collection and data analysis to generate meaningful insights into the business.  Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
  • Geo Segment - North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud computing in the region is relatively lower among small businesses than large enterprises. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry:

Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., VMware Inc., Oracle Corp.

Related Reports:

Telecom Cloud Market size is estimated to grow by USD 31,531.25 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period. This telecom cloud market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency notably drive market growth.

The Cloud Security Solutions Market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 8.11% and a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions globally are notably driving the cloud security solutions market growth.

Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 90.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hair Removal Wax Market to grow by USD 375.15 million between 2022 to 2027, Benefits of hair removal wax products to drive growth- Technavio

Fiber Laser Market to Grow by USD 8.78 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.