Private Health Management and Springbuk Forge Partnership to offer Employers and Benefit Advisors a Comprehensive Cancer Care Solution

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHM, a clinically sophisticated complex care management company, today announced a strategic partnership with Springbuk, the leading health intelligence platform for employers and benefit advisors. This collaboration leverages PHM's ClearCancer™ care management solution with Springbuk Activate to precisely match an employer's cancer risk with appropriate care management resources within a single platform. By integrating data-driven insights with personalized care, this innovative marketplace empowers employers and benefit advisors to identify and address healthcare needs efficiently and cost-effectively.

Springbuk Activate identifies eligible members within the employer's population who may qualify for PHM's ClearCancer program. Members with cancer are referred to PHM's team of cancer experts for case review and the opportunity to opt-in to clinically sophisticated care navigation using the latest in precision medicine.

"Members will receive comprehensive support from PHM's multidisciplinary team to ensure accurate diagnoses, access to appropriate treatment from highly experienced physicians and benefit from promising new therapies," says Ken Tarkoff, CEO, PHM. "Our unique capabilities and experience managing complex diseases has allowed us to deliver some incredible outcomes – avoiding unnecessary care 15% of the time and reducing cost by nearly 20% for the typical employer. We are very excited about this partnership with Springbuk and the opportunity to bring our combined expertise to the market."

"PHM plays a vital role in enhancing and improving the overall health and wellbeing of our members with cancer," said Joy Powell, CEO, Springbuk. "PHM worked with Springbuk to develop a customized "card" within the Springbuk application that identifies the number of members in the employer's population who may qualify for PHM's ClearCancer program and a 12-month savings opportunity estimate based on our assumptions of program success."

About Private Health

Private Health Management (PHM) is a clinically sophisticated complex care management company, specializing in assisting clients to obtain the best care and outcomes when facing serious and complex medical conditions. Individuals and businesses that make health a priority rely on PHM to achieve the best of what's possible in medicine. PrivateHealth.com

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at Springbuk.com.

