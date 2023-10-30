PRIVATE SCHOOL VILLAGE (PSV) ANNOUNCES 4TH ANNUAL SNEAKER SOIREE

Annual Fundraising Event to Ensure Black and Brown Families Benefit from a Sense of Community and Support in Private Schools

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Village (PSV), a parent-focused nonprofit organization, is excited to announce the highly anticipated 4th annual fundraiser, the PSV Sneaker Soiree. The event will occur on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Second Home Hollywood, starting at 8 p.m.

The PSV Sneaker Soiree promises to be an exclusive event that brings together notable celebrities, business leaders, and supporters of PSV's mission. Guests will be treated to an evening of entertainment, including a live performance by DJ MaL-Ski, interactive activations, photo booths, raffles, and an exciting online auction. The 500-person event aims to provide guests a memorable and enjoyable experience while raising crucial funds to support PSV's mission. Confirmed VIP guests include Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Cookie Johnson, Candace Parker, Michael Ealy, Tory Kittles, Jada Paul, Channing Dungey, Tanika Ray, Cory Hardrict, Prentice Penny, Lizzy Mathis, Nichol Whiteman, Angel Laketa Moore, Crystal Lee Brown, Angela Lewis, Brandon Mebane, James Farrior, Solo the Artist, and Ayo Davis.

PSV, in partnership with more than 65 local schools, works to increase racial socialization, racial literacy, representation, and support related research so that students fully thrive. Founded in 2018, PSV empowers parent engagement to instill student well-being, normalize inclusive and equitable communities, and encourage lasting systemic and institutional policy and process change that will impact a student's healthy development.

Founder and Executive Director of PSV, Lisa Johnson, highlighted the importance of PSV in addressing the challenges faced by Black and brown students in private schools, saying, "The toll of being 'the only one' in a class or one of a few, having to deal with possible biases, managing cognitive load and stereotype threat – all of these things impact the ability to reach full potential in school at best; at worst, the experiences can create mental health issues for life. Private School Village is a first-of-its-kind organization working in partnership with schools to change that in many ways and now five years later, we have a lot to celebrate!"

PSV is proud to unveil "The Village Scholarship" (TVS) as part of the fundraiser. This highly selective, renewable scholarship for exceptional Black and brown elementary school students from low-income households is designed to address access to private school education while bolstering belonging and creating a more equitable and healthy school experience for all students. This scholarship will be a first-of-its-kind program for elementary private school Black and brown families – a powerful example of how a community can work together to find impactful solutions and a tremendous demonstration of PSV's commitment to increasing representation in our schools. A portion of the funds raised at the PSV Sneaker Soiree will go towards these scholarships for the pilot year beginning in January 2024.

PSV will also present different awards to honor outstanding contributions in the private school community as nominated by the parent community, including "Private School Parent Program of the Year" and "Private School Administrator or Teacher of the Year." These accolades aim to celebrate and honor programs, administrators, and teachers who champion and support the education and well-being of Black and brown students.

PSV Deputy Director, Danisha Abdul-Jabbaar, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "It's significant to work in partnership with private schools to racially socialize Black and brown students to benefit from a sense of belonging during the most important developmental stage of life. It is amazing what passionate parents can do together, and we must celebrate and honor programs, administrators, and teachers who see and support our children in these spaces as well as everything else we've accomplished across schools."

About Private School Village

Private School Village (PSV) is a parent-focused voluntary 501(c)3 nonprofit working to support Black and brown families once enrolled in private schools so that students fully thrive. PSV, founded in 2018, is a first-of-its-kind community-based organization that works in partnership with families and more than 65 greater Los Angeles-based private schools to increase racial literacy, socialization, representation and support related research. PSV is not a school but rather a village of families working together across and in partnership with private schools to bolster belonging and create a more equitable and healthy school experience. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org.

