PRIVATE SCHOOL VILLAGE (PSV) AWARDS INAUGURAL ELEMENTARY-SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS

Community-Based Nonprofit Awards Over $220,000 to Deserving Black and Latinx/Hispanic Families to Address Access to Education

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Village (PSV), a first-of-its-kind community-based nonprofit organization that supports Black and brown students through the K-12 private school experience, is excited to announce the first recipients of The Village Scholarship. Six families from five local private schools will receive partial scholarships totaling over $220,000 for the duration of the elementary school experience pending yearly renewals.

The Village Scholarship is a highly selective, annual private school scholarship for exceptional Black and brown elementary school students from low-income households in Greater Los Angeles. The scholarship increases access by addressing the financial aid gap and seeks to fully embrace recipients in the programs, events, and activities of PSV to arm them with a unique village of support.

"The Village Scholarship is a lifeline focused on something that is widely known as problematic -- there is never enough financial aid," said Founder and Executive Director Lisa Johnson. "In a world where the public discourse around race is polarizing and bans on DEI efforts are increasing, our Black and brown children are navigating adolescence against a backdrop of inconsistent systemic support, unapologetic gaslighting, covert and overt bias, and racism. The Village Scholarship is a beacon of hope, a tangible way we can support our children and ensure they receive the education they deserve."

Founded in 2018, PSV collaborates with families and currently 68 Greater Los Angeles private schools to increase racial socialization, literacy, representation, and support related research. PSV is unique in its mission to support families throughout their private school journey once enrolled. Unlike a cohort, admissions-focused model, PSV is accessible to all families with Black and brown students in PSV partnering private schools. PSV programs and services include the Trustee Leadership Program, Grade-Level Social Pods, the PSV Ambassadors Program, the High School Student Advisory Council & Teen Committee, Somos PSV, and more. PSV's annual community-building events, such as the Family Picnic and Community Fair, and PSV Sneaker Soireé are also noteworthy. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org/villagescholarship.

About Private School Village

Private School Village (PSV) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to support Black and brown families once enrolled in private schools so that students fully thrive. PSV, founded in 2018, works in partnership with families and Greater Los Angeles-based private schools to increase racial literacy, socialization, representation and support related research. PSV is not a school but rather a village of families working together across, and in partnership with, private schools to bolster belonging and create a more equitable and healthy school experience. PSV is primed for national expansion so that more families and schools can benefit from this unique community-based model. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org .

Press & Media Contact: Anne Meyers, 310-424-0277 or [email protected]

SOURCE Private School Village