Private Selection® Harvest Apple Products Return to Kroger Just in Time for Fall

Available for a limited time; in stores only

CINCINNATI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the return of Private Selection's® Harvest Apple, a limited-edition collection of products featuring one of the season's most iconic flavors. Debuting last year to critical acclaim, this can't miss fall line up returns, bringing back several customer favorites along with all-new delectable Harvest Apple products to try. Available beginning September 8, products can exclusively be shopped in-store only while supplies last.

Debuting last year to critical acclaim, Private Selection’s® Harvest Apple fall line up returns, bringing back several customer favorites along with all-new delectable Harvest Apple products to try. Available beginning September 8, products can exclusively be shopped in-store only while supplies last.

"Private Selection's® Harvest Apple quickly became a customer favorite in its debut year and we are thrilled to return this classic flavor with even more products to love," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "Fall in love with Harvest Apple all over again and enjoy an indulgent fresh twist on nostalgic autumn staples with Spiced Apple Cider and Caramel Apple Popcorn added to the lineup."

Boasting spices and flavors that evoke sweater weather—cinnamon, clove and caramel—fall has never been so cozy. Get limited-edition Harvest Apple products in stores starting September 8, while they last, including:

NEW Spiced Apple Cider: Juicy, golden apple cider with warm cinnamon and sweet clove spice

Juicy, golden apple cider with warm cinnamon and sweet clove spice NEW Caramel Apple Popcorn: Crunchy, buttery caramel popcorn with a hint of sweet apple

Crunchy, buttery caramel popcorn with a hint of sweet apple NEW Caramel Apple Blondie: Gooey apple blondies topped with caramel

Gooey apple blondies topped with caramel NEW Kettle Cooked Spiced Apple Cashew: Sweet and toasty cashews with cinnamon-sweet spices and a burst of apple

Sweet and toasty cashews with cinnamon-sweet spices and a burst of apple Carmel Apple Macchiato K-Cup Pods: Medium roast coffee featuring sweet caramel balanced with bright apple flavor

Medium roast coffee featuring sweet caramel balanced with bright apple flavor Spiced Apple Snack Mix: Cinnamon pecans, candied apple flavored almonds, marcona almonds, dried cherries and apples

Cinnamon pecans, candied apple flavored almonds, marcona almonds, dried cherries and apples Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels: Cinnamon sugar notes with a hint of apple and a pinch of salt

Cinnamon sugar notes with a hint of apple and a pinch of salt Caramel Apple Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies: Apple flavored cookie with sweet cheesecake-flavored filling and a creamy caramel center

Apple flavored cookie with sweet cheesecake-flavored filling and a creamy caramel center Spiced Ginger Apple Seltzer : Bold ginger with refreshing fuji apple flavor

Bold ginger with refreshing fuji apple flavor Spiced Apple Pancake Mix: Bursting with bright apple flavor and sweet cinnamon spice.

Bursting with bright apple flavor and sweet cinnamon spice. Spiced Apple Pie Cookies: Freshly baked in-store cookies

Freshly baked in-store cookies Spiced Apple Crisp Granola Clusters: Sweet with hints of vanilla—made with real butter and apples

Sweet with hints of vanilla—made with real butter and apples Bloom Haus™ Bouquets in four varieties: Fall Sunrise, Orchard Harvest, Apple of my Eye and Autumn Moon

The retailer invites customers to make Fall extra fun and embark on a culinary adventure with Harvest Apple recipes that highlight the season's best flavors. Try recipes like popcorn and pretzel nut snack mix, a delectable Fall harvest charcuterie board, apple cider pot roast with butternut squash and more!

The Private Selection limited edition Harvest Apple line can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores. Find a location here.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop the flavors of fall and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.