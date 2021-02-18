Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins the Board of Directors at Beyond Type 1

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, a global diabetes nonprofit organization serving the Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes communities, announced today that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join the organization's Board of Directors.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Beyond Type 1 as it initiates new efforts to serve the diabetes community globally. She brings energy and expertise to the organization's plans to expand access in India and other under-resourced countries around the world. Chopra Jonas brings a unique perspective to the board, with extensive experience in global humanitarian and philanthropic work, including as a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is also a Global Citizen ambassador, and is involved in a number of efforts to protect children's rights and to promote the education of girls around the world.

"I've long supported the work of Beyond Type 1, co-founded by my husband Nick Jonas in 2015, and today I'm honored to join the organization's Board of Directors," said Chopra Jonas. "As the spouse of a person with Type 1 diabetes, I see the level of diligence and care that self-management takes. Nick and I also understand that access to diabetes medications, technologies, and education is critical, and that in many places a diabetes diagnosis remains a death sentence. We look forward to working with Beyond Type 1 and its partners to change that in the US, in India, and around the globe."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have also made a generous gift to Beyond Type 1 allowing the organization to expand global access partnerships and programming as well as US advocacy efforts.

"As Beyond Type 1's impact expands, the expertise of our Board of Directors must too. Priyanka Chopra Jonas's longstanding commitment to global humanitarian causes, including over 15 years of work with UNICEF, brings unique perspective and deep knowledge that we are honored to add to our Board of Directors," said Board Chairman Nate Checketts.

This announcement comes weeks after Beyond Type 1 announced its partnership with Life For A Child (LFAC), a leading organization providing diabetes care and supplies to children with diabetes in under-resourced countries.

"Beyond Type 1 is taking several steps to expand our global footprint and impact, and we're thrilled to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas's expertise help guide our continued work," said Beyond Type 1 President and CEO Thom Scher. "Looking to 2021 and beyond, I am excited to work with Priyanka, Nick, and the entire Beyond Type 1 Board and Team to build partnerships with organizations already making change on the ground in some of the most under-resourced countries for diabetes care. Beyond Type 1 aims to add our collaborative weight to improving quality of life for people with diabetes while raising the profile of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes everywhere."

Since its founding in 2015, Beyond Type 1 has grown to offer a portfolio of programs and platforms designed to meet the unique needs of people impacted by diabetes. With robust platforms in 7 languages, Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2 publish resources, stories, and breaking news daily, serving millions of readers every month and helping to fill gaps in diabetes education while raising awareness for the chronic condition. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Type 1 took additional steps to launch CoronavirusDiabetes.org and GetInsulin.org, working alongside over 150 partner organizations.

"Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2) are manageable chronic illnesses, but only with the right tools and care. For many around the world, access challenges remain the most important factor in surviving and living well with diabetes. Priyanka and Nick are committed to changing that reality alongside Beyond Type 1 and its partners," said Mariana Gómez, Director of Emerging Markets at Beyond Type 1. "Today's announcement marks our next step in serving individuals impacted by diabetes around the globe, with much of our work still to come."

Chopra Jonas will serve alongside current Directors Nate Checketts (Chairman), Juliet de Baubigny (Co-founder), Nick Jonas (Co-founder), Greg Dooley, and Tracey McCarter. All Directors serve on the Board of Directors in a volunteer capacity.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Learn more at beyondtype1.org .

Media Contact

Kim Pace (Beyond Type 1) [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1

Related Links

http://beyondtype1.org

