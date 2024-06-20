PrizePicks and State Farm Arena Announce Marketing Partnership

Atlanta-Based Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Teams Up with Hometown Entertainment Destination

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrizePicks, the leading daily fantasy sports platform in North America, announced a partnership with State Farm Arena. Hosting dozens of events annually featuring the biggest artists, comedians and athletes in the world, State Farm Arena's new partnership with PrizePicks expands the presence of the daily fantasy sports leader's commitment to its hometown.

"We are excited to team up with State Farm Arena, an integral destination elevating the entertainment scene in Atlanta," said Adam Wexler, CEO of PrizePicks. "State Farm Arena shares our ethos in innovating the entertainment experience and this partnership facilitates a way for us to engage more people in the community."

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will receive highly visible in-arena signage in State Farm Arena for every concert, hip hop show, comedy show, and other sporting events. Additionally, PrizePicks will have rotating, full-day exposure in the heart of Atlanta's Sports and Entertainment District, steps away from State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Today's news follows PrizePicks' recent developments in Atlanta including a new 33,000-square-foot headquarters , as well as an extension of its partnership with the Atlanta Braves.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About State Farm Arena

Home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena is a next-generation sports and live entertainment venue focused on experience, sustainability and service. Inspired by the city, the venue features premium restaurant options as well as experiential and celebrity-inspired spaces. In 2022, State Farm Arena became the world's first venue to earn TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification for zero waste. State Farm Arena consistently ranks among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world from industry-leading publications Pollstar and Billboard. In 2021, Pollstar Magazine ranked State Farm Arena No. 5 on its year-end list of top arenas. Accessible to every fan, the downtown Atlanta arena hosts approximately 175 events and close to 2 million guests annually and stakes its claim as the city's best sports and live entertainment venue. For more information on State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com or follow on Twitter @StateFarmArena and Instagram @StateFarmArena .

