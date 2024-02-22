PrizePicks Announces Partnership with The Dallas Stars

Partnership marks daily fantasy leader's first partnership in Texas and with an NHL franchise

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today a new partnership deal with the Dallas Stars. Marking its first official relationship with an NHL franchise, PrizePicks will be featured on local telecasts of Stars' games via commercials and will be able to offer special VIP experiences to fans.

PrizePicks x Dallas Stars

"We are thrilled to further establish the PrizePicks brand alongside a great franchise like the Dallas Stars," said PrizePicks CEO and Co-Founder Adam Wexler. "Texas is one of our most highly engaged markets, and hockey is one of our fastest growing segments. This partnership will accelerate our ability to enhance the gameday experience for fans."

Highlights of the partnership include advertising spots during local broadcasts and placements on Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards along the ice. In addition, PrizePicks will gain rights to the use of Dallas Stars logos and will co-collaborate on VIP experiences.

"Elevating the game day experience for our fans will always be a top priority for us," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "We're excited about our partnership with PrizePicks, and we look forward to engaging with fans in this new and unique way."

PrizePicks is expanding rapidly throughout the U.S. As the leading daily fantasy sports operator continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL's first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support. Over the last 30 seasons, the club has made 18 playoff appearances, won eight division titles, captured two Presidents' Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.

SOURCE PrizePicks