PrizePicks Signs MMA Star Justin Gaethje to Exclusive Partnership

Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Further Expands Presence in MMA

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that it signed mixed martial arts superstar Justin Gaethje as a brand ambassador. The Highlight will team up with the company to bring interactive experiences to PrizePicks players and MMA fans, ahead of his upcoming lightweight bout in Las Vegas and throughout the fighting season.

"Justin Gaethje is pure electricity in and out of the cage, adding another great personality to the PrizePicks family," said PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler. "MMA is a rapidly growing segment for our members and Justin is the perfect person to help us reach those audiences in new and engaging ways."

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will be incorporated in Gaethje's popular Youtube content. PrizePicks will also be featured in dedicated posts on the fighter's well followed social channels.

Gaethje's addition to the PrizePicks team comes shortly after the signing of Sean O'Malley as a brand ambassador, demonstrating the growth of mixed martial arts in daily fantasy sports.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks