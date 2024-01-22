PrizePicks Announces Partnership with Xpoint

Leading Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Reaffirms Compliance Commitment in 2024

ATLANTA , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the Company has partnered with Xpoint , the leading geolocation and compliance technology company, to employ its market-leading geolocation technology. Xpoint's customized solution provides a best-in-class, innovative geolocation and anti-fraud solution designed specifically to meet PrizePicks' unique requirements.

"We are committed to the integrity of our product offering, which is why we are thrilled to partner with Xpoint to leverage their industry-leading technology," said PrizePicks CEO and Co-founder Adam Wexler. "The introduction of Xpoint is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that we continue to meet and exceed the increasing demands within the DFS industry, while also pushing boundaries and innovating in the space."

Xpoint's geolocation technology will be embedded within the PrizePicks platform, further ensuring that all transactions made by customers on PrizePicks adhere to state and federal regulations. Xpoint provides DFS & online gaming operators with a state-of-the-art geolocation solution that helps ensure they meet North American regulatory and compliance standards.

Xpoint's CEO, Manu Gambhir stated, "We are impressed by PrizePicks' commitment to compliance and their deep due diligence in selecting a geolocation partner. We look forward to working together to help them raise the bar in the DFS industry."

Xpoint, which is focused solely on the gaming industry, is committed to working with partners to deliver the most accurate geolocation solution while remaining compliant with all applicable regulations.

As PrizePicks continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

SOURCE PrizePicks