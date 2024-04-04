PrizePicks Announces Plans for New, Expanded Headquarters in Atlanta

Leading Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Commits to Creating 1,000 New Jobs

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced plans for its new 33,000 square foot Atlanta Headquarters, which will be located in the Star Metals Building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to grow its workforce by 1,000 new jobs over the next seven years, the economic impact of which will be $25M to the state of Georgia.

"Atlanta has always been our home, where we are redefining mobile sports entertainment," said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO. "This move to Star Metals will help us create more world-class, high-skilled and high-wage jobs in our great city while we deepen our connections across the community."

Star Metals is a pioneering mixed-use district in Atlanta's thriving West Midtown neighborhood. This new development raises style and luxury to new heights along the Howell Mill Road corridor. Inspired by the history of West Midtown and its cultural resurgence, Star Metals is playing a key role in forging the future of an ever-evolving Atlanta.

"Georgia continues to be a driver of tech growth and innovation, attracting innovative companies with its unique mix of talent and infrastructure," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Today's announcement is a reminder of our strength in both welcoming new projects as well as creating an atmosphere where existing businesses can expand and thrive. I look forward to seeing the impact of these thousand jobs on the Atlanta community."

"Congratulations to Adam Wexler and the team at PrizePicks for choosing Atlanta to expand their headquarters," said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. "Metro Atlanta has all the ingredients to help PrizePicks thrive, including diverse tech talent graduating from our leading colleges and universities, global connectivity through our airport, a large and engaged business community and a desirable quality of life."

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the Inc. 5000 2023 rankings. The company is actively hiring, for more information and to apply for open roles visit, https://www.prizepicks.com/careers .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

SOURCE PrizePicks