PrizePicks Awarded Operating License in New Hampshire

Fastest-Growing Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Set to Expand to 35th Market

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the leading daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that it has been granted a daily fantasy sports operating license by the state of New Hampshire.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our skill-based fantasy offering to sports fans throughout the Granite State," said Adam Packer, Senior Vice President of Legal & Compliance, PrizePicks. "We are grateful to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission for their thoughtful collaboration."

PrizePicks offers a variety of skill-based fantasy game types, including Arena, an innovative peer-to-peer game where players can compete for prizes against each other. Arena pits players into groups, matching their number of entries, selected entry fee and experience level. Since launching in January, Arena is now live in nine jurisdictions and has surpassed two million lineups built by over 100,000 players.

New Hampshire becomes the 35th operational market for PrizePicks in the U.S. As the leading daily fantasy sports operator continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks