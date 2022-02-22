PrizePicks Captures Two Top Fantasy Sports Awards at 2022 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Winter Conference

PrizePicks Captures Two Top Awards at Annual FSGA Ceremony Tweet this

"We are quite humbled to receive these esteemed accolades, which is a reflection of the number of years we've been aspiring to build the most enjoyable & exciting sports viewing entertainment experience in the industry," PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler said. "Our ability to not only adapt, but thrive as a hybrid-remote organization since the pandemic began is a testament to our team's ingenuity, grit, and determination."

PrizePicks was awarded Fantasy Sports Business of the Year for both its ability to execute on its objective to maximize the NFL and NBA seasons and to adapt to overall market dynamics. PrizePicks has gained a reputation for creating some of the most innovative promotions in the industry, evidenced by its weekly Taco Tuesday campaign and its recent "Road to 56" Super Bowl offering, as well as local/regional partnerships such as this past fall's Fantasy Draft Night with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the Best Product Experience - Operator category, PrizePicks was rewarded for its ability to provide members with a wide array of both pre-game and in-game markets on its sleek and intuitive user interface. PrizePicks has built a product led by its flagship NBA and NFL offerings, but also inclusive of emerging fantasy markets such as esports, PGA, and college basketball. The company also launched its Discord channel in late 2021, creating a digital community for members to congregate. The Discord channel has grown to more than 30,000 PrizePicks patrons. Coupled with offering 24/7 live member support, PrizePicks has created a best in-class customer experience which has been instrumental in propelling the company's surging referral activity.

"Congratulations to PrizePicks for being recognized by their industry peers with two of the FSGA's top fantasy sports awards," Stacie Stern, industry leader and chair of the FSGA said. "They are true innovators in our space, and it's great to have them as association members."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL & NBA to League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around real money over/under predictions, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population and a member database of over 600,000, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $200 million in winnings over its lifetime. Headquartered in Atlanta, PrizePicks was recently recognized as the 2021 Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award and for Best Product Experience from an Operator by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

