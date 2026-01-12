PrizePicks Enlists Marshawn Lynch and Adam Devine to Tackle One of the Industry's Biggest Issues: Too Many Commercials

Industry leader cuts through the gimmicks to bring all of your football picks to one app

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, is taking aim at ad fatigue this football postseason with a new commercial starring Marshawn Lynch and Adam Devine. Developed in partnership with advertising agency Preacher, the spot playfully pokes fun at an industry overflowing with gimmicks, while reminding fans what they actually care about in January: getting it right.

"By this point in the season, sports fans have seen just about every gimmick imaginable," said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. "This spot is about cutting through that clutter, having a little fun with the industry, and keeping the focus on what our players really care about during the playoffs."

The campaign marks the return of Lynch and Devine as self-aware pitchmen navigating a studio packed with the over-the-top stunts fans have seen all season. As they brush past the noise, the duo highlights PrizePicks' simple, fan-first approach to sports entertainment.

The commercial follows Lynch and Devine as they navigate a crowded studio set full of past commercial stunts. The duo brushes past the noise of campaigns past, while easily accessing PrizePicks' Daily Fantasy Sports offering Player Picks and its all-new prediction markets offering Team Picks all on one app. PrizePicks' industry leading games combined with popular new features like The Feed and Early Exit make it the place to be for every moment of the postseason.

Click here to view the spot and campaign assets (credit: PrizePicks)

As PrizePicks continues to grow its footprint nationwide, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and Responsible Gaming. In 2025, the company earned iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to receive this certification.

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks