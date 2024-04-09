PrizePicks Extends Partnership as Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the Atlanta Braves

Leading operator returns as Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner for Fourth Season

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the company has reunited with the Atlanta Braves as the club's Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner for the 2024 season. The partnership extends a longstanding relationship that dates back to 2020, with the two Atlanta-based companies continuing to work together on unique opportunities for their dedicated fans.

"We are thrilled to continue our ever-growing relationship with the Atlanta Braves," said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks CEO and Co-founder. "As a homegrown company born in Atlanta, it is a priority for us at PrizePicks to engage with local fans by continuing to bring amazing experiences to Braves Country."

PrizePicks will receive out-field LED signage as well as prominent signage throughout Truist Park. The company will also gain access to VIP experiences throughout the baseball season, including a "Pick of the Game" that will be featured on the Braves Radio Network pregame radio show for all 162 regular season games.

"PrizePicks has been a valued partner for years. They are the leader in their industry and a prominent local Atlanta business, and we are happy to extend our relationship with them for the 2024 season," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings, expanding its workforce with plans to continue adding jobs across Braves Country and throughout the United States.

As PrizePicks continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus for the company. For more information visit https://www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

