PrizePicks Inks Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Wave Sports + Entertainment

Fantasy sports leader partners with WSE's premium originals network which boasts hit shows including 'New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,' 'Podcast P with Paul George,' '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero,' among others

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the company has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership agreement with Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation. The deal includes exclusive gaming sponsorship of the company's award-winning original series, "New Heights," hosted by football's favorite family duo -- Jason and Travis Kelce.

PrizePicks x WSE

PrizePicks will also continue to serve as the Presenting Sponsor across WSE's wider slate of hit original series', which includes "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero," "Podcast P with Paul George," and "The Right Time with Bomani Jones." The deal will also extend to new shows launching in 2024 as the company continues to expand its premium originals network. PrizePicks branding will appear across YouTube, audio, and show art -- as well as social media collaborations throughout the NFL and NBA seasons, and live sponsorship events throughout the year.

"PrizePicks remains committed to investing in fresh and engaging content that combines the best of both the sports and entertainment industries," said Adam Wexler, co-founder and CEO of PrizePicks. "Wave Sports + Entertainment has emerged as a giant in the sports content world and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with the network with this partnership."

"We were able to find immediate success with PrizePicks when we partnered to launch 'Podcast P,' so it was only natural that we find other ways to work together," said Brian Verne, CEO of Wave Sports + Entertainment. "We are excited to extend the partnership across our growing slate of originals as we continue to launch more content and interactive experiences for our global network of fans."

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leading digital sports media and entertainment platform, serving modern-day fandom through world-class distribution and compelling IP from some of the most popular athletes and sports personalities. Over the last year, WSE's original series have garnered over 2.8 billion impressions - making the network one of the most sought-after brand partners in sports entertainment.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE)

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation serving more than 130 million highly engaged followers globally. WSE's award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular athletes and personalities in sports media -- including the hit digital series' "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," "Podcast P with Paul George," "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero" and "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" -- dishing out entertaining commentary, unique perspectives, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories about the players and events that are shaping the world of sports. WSE also holds partnerships with 100+ rights holders and sports properties, providing always-on programming to followers of the largest and most engaged social communities on the internet.

