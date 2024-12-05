PrizePicks Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Star-Studded Commercial and Annual Picksmas Campaign

Joe Budden, Druski and more Featured in Picksmas Holiday Campaign

ATLANTA , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, is spreading holiday cheer this season with the launch of an exciting new marketing campaign and the return of its popular Picksmas holiday promotional campaign. To kick things off, PrizePicks has unveiled a new commercial that features some of the internet's biggest personalities, including Joe Budden, Druski, BigXThaPlug, Sketch and Spice Adams.

"I'd like to thank my PrizePicks family for getting me back on a basketball court so many years after I retired from the game I love," said renowned rapper and broadcaster Joe Budden. "I had a blast as we always do, I can't believe I've gone my whole life without knowing how athletic Spice Adams is!"

In a playful nod to the legendary 2013 holiday commercial — which featured basketball's top stars creating a festive tune with a symphony of basketball dribbles and swishes — this year's campaign adds a comedic twist. The commercial showcases a group of popular internet influencers attempting to recreate that iconic moment, but with hilarious (and often unexpected) results. From a series of comedic fails to a memorable slow-motion dunk attempt by comedian Druski, viewers are in for an entertaining ride. The commercial is now airing nationwide and will also be featured across PrizePicks' social media platforms, watch it here .

"This spot is all about celebrating NBA culture, the holiday vibe, and the pure fun of hoops," said Chip Singh, PrizePicks' Executive Creative Director. "We wanted to pay homage to the original Jingle Hoops but with our own playful PrizePicks twist— it's special that we got to feature our own lineup of talent partners. The energy and humor they brought made every take a mix of laughs and surprises and it's the kind of fun our players really understand."

Alongside the new commercial, PrizePicks is bringing back its annual Picksmas giving campaign to reward players throughout the holiday season. PrizePicks will be dropping promotions all month long, culminating with the 7 Days of Picksmas promotion, where players will receive prizes each day they create a lineup. Whether it's free squares, payout boosts or free lineup rewards, Picksmas is all about giving back to the PrizePicks community throughout the holidays.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into responsible gaming remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android . For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

