PrizePicks Launches New Free-to-Play Game

News provided by

PrizePicks

09 Nov, 2023, 10:05 ET

Industry Leader Expands on Popular Fantasy Offering with Innovative Free-To-Play Game

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the company has expanded its product offering with the introduction of a free-to-play version of the nation's most popular daily fantasy sports game. The new free-to-play game will first be available to PrizePicks players in Michigan, before being rolled out to additional states throughout the U.S.

"We're thrilled to launch our newest offering on PrizePicks, a fun free-to-play game," said Brian Huss, VP of Innovation, PrizePicks. "This new free-to-play format is the first of new game types to come and opens the door for us to reach sports fans who may not already be familiar with PrizePicks."

PrizePicks' new free-to-play game puts players at the center of excitement. Each player will be given 1,000 PrizePoints daily that can be used to make picks throughout that day's sporting schedule. PrizePoints will serve as virtual currency, with entry selection being similar to standard PrizePicks gameplay. The top 100 scorers within the state will win a share of the day's prize. Additional game details and full game rules can be found here: https://www.prizepicks.com/free-to-play.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming.

About PrizePicks
PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

SOURCE PrizePicks

Also from this source

PrizePicks Announces Inaugural World Championship Featuring Celebrities, Athletes and Fantasy Sports Enthusiasts

PrizePicks Announces Inaugural World Championship Featuring Celebrities, Athletes and Fantasy Sports Enthusiasts

PrizePicks announced today the inaugural PrizePicks World Championship, a skill-based daily fantasy sports showdown featuring celebrities and...
PrizePicks Partners with ProhiBet to Elevate Compliance Initiatives

PrizePicks Partners with ProhiBet to Elevate Compliance Initiatives

PrizePicks, the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with U.S. Integrity, a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.