PrizePicks Launches "PrizePicks Arena" - A Peer-to-Peer Fantasy Sports Game

News provided by

PrizePicks

25 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Industry Leader Expands Geographic Footprint Securing Fantasy Sports License in Tennessee

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, launched today PrizePicks Arena, an exciting new peer-to-peer fantasy sports game. The newest PrizePicks competition gives sports fans a way to test their skills against their peers. This contest builds on PrizePicks' existing game and extends the second screen sports entertainment experience within the PrizePicks community. PrizePicks Arena will debut in Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming initially, with additional state launches expected to follow.

"We're focused on expanding PrizePicks' reach by creating new, innovative game types that push the PrizePicks brand and truly put sports fans at the center of gameplay," said Brian Huss, PrizePicks' VP of Innovation. "PrizePicks Arena is an exciting new twist on the PrizePicks experience that paves the way for future product innovations."

In PrizePicks Arena, users compete for guaranteed prizes by being placed into groups matching their number of entries, selected entry fee and experience level on the PrizePicks platform. The game offers users unique opportunities to win prizes for their entries by creating the highest scoring entry within their group. For more details and to play PrizePicks Arena, download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android or visit www.prizepicks.com.

With a newly awarded Fantasy Sports License in the state of Tennessee, PrizePicks is expanding rapidly throughout the U.S. As the leading daily fantasy sports operator continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

SOURCE PrizePicks

Also from this source

PrizePicks Announces Partnership with Xpoint

PrizePicks Announces Partnership with Xpoint

PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the Company has partnered with Xpoint, the leading...
PrizePicks Inks Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Wave Sports + Entertainment

PrizePicks Inks Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Wave Sports + Entertainment

PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the company has signed an exclusive multi-year...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.