PrizePicks Launches "PrizePicks Arena" - A Peer-to-Peer Fantasy Sports Game

Industry Leader Expands Geographic Footprint Securing Fantasy Sports License in Tennessee

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, launched today PrizePicks Arena, an exciting new peer-to-peer fantasy sports game. The newest PrizePicks competition gives sports fans a way to test their skills against their peers. This contest builds on PrizePicks' existing game and extends the second screen sports entertainment experience within the PrizePicks community. PrizePicks Arena will debut in Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming initially, with additional state launches expected to follow.

"We're focused on expanding PrizePicks' reach by creating new, innovative game types that push the PrizePicks brand and truly put sports fans at the center of gameplay," said Brian Huss, PrizePicks' VP of Innovation. "PrizePicks Arena is an exciting new twist on the PrizePicks experience that paves the way for future product innovations."

In PrizePicks Arena, users compete for guaranteed prizes by being placed into groups matching their number of entries, selected entry fee and experience level on the PrizePicks platform. The game offers users unique opportunities to win prizes for their entries by creating the highest scoring entry within their group. For more details and to play PrizePicks Arena, download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android or visit www.prizepicks.com .

With a newly awarded Fantasy Sports License in the state of Tennessee, PrizePicks is expanding rapidly throughout the U.S. As the leading daily fantasy sports operator continues to launch in new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit, www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

