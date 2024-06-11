PrizePicks Launches The Esports Lab

The First-of-its-Kind Product Provides Resources for Fantasy Sports Players New to Esports

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today the launch of The Esports Lab, a digital product aimed at educating new audiences on the world of esports.

The Esports Lab is a digital destination featuring stats, live matches and educational resources surrounding globally recognized tournaments across the esports ecosystem. Unlike other esports sites, The Esports Lab is designed for fantasy sports players who are interested in esports and are seeking a basic introduction to the space. At launch, the PrizePicks Esports Lab will feature mainstay gaming titles such as CS2, League of Legends and DOTA2, with additional titles being added throughout the year.

"The Esports Lab is truly a first-of-its-kind product innovation," said Adam Wexler, Co-founder and CEO, PrizePicks. "PrizePicks has been an innovator across categories since its inception, investing in areas that our community members love, with esports being at the forefront. I'm excited to see how this new offering builds upon the immense esports growth we've experienced to date."

The popularity of esports on PrizePicks has grown exponentially within the last few years. Of note:

Over 1M PrizePicks members have built an esports lineup to date.

Total esports entry fees from 2022 to 2023 on PrizePicks increased over 110%.

In 2023, Counter-Strike ranked fourth in entry fees and lineups built among all sports on PrizePicks, trailing only professional basketball, football and baseball.

"We recognized a huge opportunity in the North American fantasy space for traditional sports fans to learn about top tier esports," said Adam Boothe, Senior Director of Esports, PrizePicks. "The Esports Lab provides educational resources and in-depth research digestible for newcomers. With the addition of live streaming capabilities and real-time scoring, it is an unparalleled offering that will play a crucial role in expanding esports to the masses."

As The Esports Lab continues to grow, new iterations of the product will be rolled out, adding features that appeal to expanded audiences within the esports ecosystem. The Esports Lab is now available via desktop and mobile web at www.theesportslab.com , with plans to launch iOS and Android mobile apps in the future.

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks