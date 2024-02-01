PrizePicks Signs Stephen A. Smith Show to Exclusive Marketing Partnership

PrizePicks becomes Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the popular podcast as powerhouses in sports media and entertainment join forces

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today the company is the Exclusive Daily Fantasy Partner of the Stephen A. Smith Show. Aspects of the partnership include dedicated PrizePicks segments on the podcast, exclusive social media content, guest interviews with PrizePicks influencers, event appearances, and more.

"PrizePicks and The Stephen A. Smith Show are both focused on evolving how fans engage with sports and I can't think of a better opportunity for us to extend our reach," said PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler.

On The Stephen A. Smith show, Smith gives his renowned point of view, breaking barriers beyond the world of sports, and tackling pertinent issues across entertainment, pop culture, society, business, and politics. Three times a week, audiences all over the world hear his live unfiltered opinions on the day's biggest headlines as well as interviews with top celebrities and thought leaders.

Stephen A. Smith said, "The Stephen A. Smith Show is ecstatic to be working with PrizePicks. We love making picks. If you want to flex your sports knowledge, PrizePicks is the place to do it. So, let's Go!"

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

