PrizePicks Signs 'Suga' Sean O'Malley to Exclusive Partnership

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today a multi-year deal with Bantamweight Champion 'Suga' Sean O'Malley as a brand ambassador. One of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts will team up with the fantasy sports leader on new and engaging content for fans.

"Sean O'Malley is one of the most electric athletes, not just in MMA, but across all sports," said PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler. "Our partnerships are more than just a sponsorship, it's an opportunity to collaborate with unique personalities to create entertaining experiences for the PrizePicks community."

PrizePicks unleashed a Less Talk, More Action, More Suga campaign for O'Malley's recent championship match featuring a "Pink Out" of its Discord channel reaching more than 430,000 members, as well as, custom Pink Suga Sean style emojis, free entry giveaways, and a risk-free Protected Play. Additional aspects of the partnership include personalized social media content, integration into the 'Sean Reacts' YouTube videos, event appearances, VIP experiences and more.

O'Malley added, "Before ever talking business with PrizePicks, I was a fan of their games. PrizePicks is ahead of the curve in the sports-entertainment world and I'm stoked to continue working with them."

This past October, O'Malley competed in the inaugural PrizePicks World Championship – a first-of-its-kind tournament bringing together celebrities and athletes for a daily fantasy battle royale that encouraged millions of followers to join in on the action.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

