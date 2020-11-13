PrizePicks Teams With Ghost Gaming in Strategic Partnership to Create Daily Fantasy and Esports Alliance in the South

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports operator with the widest breadth of sports league coverage, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta-based esports franchise Ghost Gaming, forming a powerful alliance of groups from two rapidly growing sports and entertainment industries that have both made the Southern United States a priority for growth.

The agreement between the two organizations includes integrations ranging from contests and apparel to talent utilizations and digital assets, all with the intention of establishing a dominant hub of fantasy sports and esports in the southeast. PrizePicks signed digitally-focused agreements with the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins over the summer. Ghost Gaming, meanwhile, was acquired in October by a group of Atlanta-based investors that relocated the franchise headquarters to Georgia.

"This is a transformative partnership between two organizations who not only have national footprints in daily fantasy sports and esports, but also a commitment to develop both of those industries in the South," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "Any company from the broader sports betting ecosystem looking to access the region will have to consider how PrizePicks relates to accomplishing those objectives."

Ghost Gaming features a roster of professional esports players across multiple titles, including Fortnite and Rocket League as well as homegrown Atlanta titles such as Brawlhalla and SMITE, the latter of which was the first foray for PrizePicks into professional esports. Upon signing a partnership in Spring 2019 with the SMITE Pro League, the news sent an early signal about the flexibility of the PrizePicks platform to expand into more sports than any other DFS operator.

"With our previous partnership of PrizePicks and the Smite Pro League, I saw firsthand the huge potential of integrating esports and daily fantasy sports", said Todd Harris, former Chief Operating Officer of Hi-Rez Studios and Co-Owner of Ghost Gaming. "Our goal with Ghost Gaming is to become a dominant esports and gaming lifestyle brand, based in Atlanta but with global reach. This alliance positions us well for the future of interactive entertainment."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to League of Legends and Counter-Strike. Centered around over/under predictions of fantasy point projections, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like Georgia, Florida and Texas. With an existing digital footprint covering 60 perdent of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, and PrizePicks is the third product from Performance Predictions, a suite of fan engagement solutions including SidePrize, the 2016 Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association's 'Rookie of the Year' award recipient. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

About Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming and providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle, and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players across multiple videogame titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League and homegrown Atlanta games Brawlhalla and Smite. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost has established itself as one of the most popular names in gaming. For more on Ghost, please visit www.ghostgaming.com

