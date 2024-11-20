PRO AUDIO UNITES AROUND EXPANDED BRANDS, OPPORTUNITIES AT THE NAMM SHOW

— NAMM expands exhibit offerings for pro audio experiences at The 2025 NAMM Show —

CARLSBAD, CALIF., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim, California, will be the home of the global pro audio community when it gathers at The 2025 NAMM Show, held January 21–25 in Anaheim, California. NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, has maximized the show's exhibit and demo space, so professionals will have their best-ever opportunity to get hands-on with the latest in pro audio technology. These new product introductions will be complemented by a full suite of educational sessions and training opportunities for professionals in live sound, recording and music technology.

Tens of thousands of global professionals will pour into the Anaheim Convention Center exhibit halls, ready to do business with pro audio's leading brands. Hearing and experiencing new products and technologies is a vital part of The NAMM Show, and all available floor space in ACC North — the home of pro audio — has been dedicated to this experience.

"One of the main reasons that audio professionals come to The NAMM Show is to hear the latest equipment from the biggest pro audio brands," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "We are making that easier than ever before with more demo space for our exhibitors and more opportunities for our members to hear what state-of-the-art truly sounds like."

In addition to the demo spaces, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the leading manufacturers in pro audio. Among the brands joining their peers in ACC North will be L-Acoustics, d&b audiotechnik, DiGiCo, Adamson Systems Engineering, EAW, Meyer Sound, Solid State Logic, Audinate, Blackmagic Design, Shure, Genelec, Avid, QSC, Sennheiser, Alcons Audio, RCF, Electro-Voice, Neutrik, DPA Microphones, Waves, Sony, Mackie, PMC, Allen & Heath, FBT and Schoeps Microphones. Those and dozens more are set to help make this one of the biggest NAMM shows on record for audio.

Outside the exhibit hall, NAMM members can participate in official Dante training by Audinate with sessions on January 22 – 24. Four special Pro Production seminars, hosted by PLSN and FOH magazines, will be held on Friday, January 24. ESTA will present the Entertainment Tech Summit on Wednesday, January 22, covering many aspects of electrical power distribution and electrical safety, while the Event Safety Alliance will offer sessions to advance "life safety first" as a priority during event production on Friday. Meanwhile, TEC Tracks sessions will feature four busy days of sessions covering recording, live sound and music business.

Of course, no NAMM Show would be complete without an unforgettable fringe festival of awards ceremonies, star-studded performances and pool parties. The 2025 Parnelli Awards will honor live production legends Malcolm Weldon, Dave Rat and Roy Bickel on Friday, January 24, while the TEC Awards will recognize the best in new technology on Thursday, January 23, and the She Rocks Awards will put the spotlight on trailblazing women from all areas of the industry on Saturday, January 25.

Last but never least, all pro audio professionals are invited to grab a wristband and join co-sponsors NAMM, DiGiCo and The Inside Story poolside at the Anaheim Marriot for the 2024 Pro Audio Pool Party on Thursday, January 23, starting at 7 p.m.

Registration is now open for The 2025 NAMM Show. To register, please visit https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend.

