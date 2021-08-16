Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green to Join Superior HealthPlan, Douglass Youth Center for First Annual Back-to-School Community Fair & Fest in Kingsville

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Kingsville, a place that continues to mean so much to me after all these years," said Darrell Green, who played football and ran track at what was then Texas A&I University. "This is an especially meaningful homecoming because I'll get to work with Superior HealthPlan and the Kingsville community to promote health, wellness and the role we all can play in keeping ourselves and those around us safe."

Green will be accompanied by Iman McFarland, a three-time national women's basketball champion and a Pro Football Hall of Fame youth ambassador. She has also been working with Superior to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Their PSAs can be viewed here.

Green and McFarland will attend two events on Friday, August 20:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Community Neighborhood Walk , joining city officials and members of the community in an effort to promote health and wellness. The walk will begin and end at Douglass Youth Center in Kingsville .



– , joining city officials and members of the community in an effort to promote health and wellness. The walk will begin and end at Douglass Youth Center in . 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 1st Annual Back-to-School Community Fair & Fest, featuring more than 20 vendors, food, games, back-to-school supplies, health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines. The event will be held at Douglass Youth Center in Kingsville .

"We want to thank Darrell Green, Iman McFarland, Douglass Youth Center and the Kingsville community for helping us organize this event," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "This initiative will allow us to focus on the importance of physical and mental health, offer a way for the community to get their COVID-19 vaccines, and help children get the new school year started off right."

Superior is part of Centene Corporation, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Official Youth Wellness Partner. Through the "Strong Youth Strong Communities" program, Hall of Famers have discussed important issues with youth, including mental health, suicide, and bullying. For its work on these issues, the Hall of Fame received the 2019 Booker T. Washington award from the National Minority Quality Forum.

