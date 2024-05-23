Pro Football Retired Players Association and MENTOR Partner to Recruit Retired NFL Players to Become Youth Mentors

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced a new partnership with MENTOR, a national organization that facilitates quality mentoring relationships for young people.

Through this newly established partnership, PFRPA and MENTOR will work together to engage PFRPA members interested in becoming mentors in their local communities, as well as those interested in e-mentoring opportunities available nationwide.

PFRPA Board Chair and Former Green Bay Packers Running Back Darrell Thompson described the new partnership as one that would be beneficial to both adults and youth alike. Thompson has been a mentoring advocate for many years and is the president and CEO of Bolder Options, a youth mentoring organization based in his home state of Minnesota.

"PFRPA's partnership with MENTOR is one that will have a positive impact on both mentors and mentees," Thompson said. "The opportunity to become a mentor is special, and for many, it can be life-changing. Football teaches you so many lessons about life and leadership, many of which can be applied to everyday life. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to retired NFL players looking to make a difference in the lives of youth."

MENTOR Chief Executive Officer, Jermaine Myrie added, "We are all better for having caring and committed individuals involved in our lives. And with this partnership, we are excited to have the members of the PFRPA connected to the mentoring movement. The retired players showed dedication and selflessness on the field, and we know those same attributes, applied with a mentoring mindset, will positively transform individuals and communities."

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi shared that partnering with MENTOR provides a rewarding opportunity for not only PFRPA's members, but also for those close to them.

"Giving back resonates with the retired NFL player community, just as it did for many during their playing days," Agbasi said. "We are grateful to facilitate mentoring opportunities for our membership, adding this initiative to our existing health, welfare and educational offerings. We are especially pleased to extend the opportunity to our members' families, if they want to become mentors as well."

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association