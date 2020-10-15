Pro Football Retired Players Association Expands Membership Qualifications

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, is modifying its membership eligibility requirements. From inception, the PFRPA was created to focus its efforts to support players that retired before the 2013 NFL season. To see to its mission, the organization is extending membership to former NFL players, regardless of when they retired.

"We want to be a champion for all retired NFL players, as each contributed to the game, and now we can be," said Bob Schmidt, executive director/CEO of PFRPA. "We've been delighted to see the positive impact we've had on our members. As we're continuing to fulfill our organization's vision, we're grateful to now welcome all retired NFL players to the PFRPA family."

PFRPA currently offers dental and vision insurance to its original membership group. The PFRPA Dental Plan provides comprehensive coverage, including preventative, basic and major services, for retired NFL players and their spouses. They are also eligible to receive the PFRPA Vision Plan, which covers vision services and provides access to the best in eye care and eyewear. While these benefits are set for original members, PFRPA is launching new programs that will be accessible to all members. The organization recently announced the expansion of its Gridiron Gaming initiative, which offers members the opportunity to compete again within esports.

"We're happy to welcome all retired players to PFRPA," said Dave Robinson, vice-chairman of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "A brotherhood exists among NFL players, and it's an honor to be part of an organization that celebrates this brotherhood, while consistently striving to enhance our lives after retirement."

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. To date, more than 10,500 retired players and more than 2,700 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

