Pro Football Retired Players Association To Host Gridiron Gaming Tournament in Dallas

Attendees will be able to engage with some of their favorite retired NFL players. As a family-friendly event, the Gridiron Gaming Tournament will offer attendees an opportunity to interact with retired NFL players; win prizes; visit with partnering businesses; and listen in on panel discussions.

Leaders in eSports will provide attendees insights on the growing industry. An "Investing in eSports" panel will discuss the ecosystem of eSports, and how to strategically interact with this growing industry. A "Traditional Sports Media vs eSports Media" panel will highlight challenges and success stories, focused on the convergence of eSports and traditional sports media. An "eSports For Social Good" panel will discuss the philanthropic initiatives created through eSports.

The Mavs Gaming Hub, site of the Gridiron Gaming Tournament, is one of the premier eSports facilities in the nation, located in the heart of the DFW metroplex. The venue is a 13,000-square foot state-of-the-art gaming facility just east of downtown Dallas. It features a 4,800-square foot gaming arena, including a 36-foot stage, with 5v5 gaming desks and a 35-foot gaming screen. It also houses the Mavs Gaming Team, which is part of the NBA 2K League.

Added Hall of Famer and PFRPA Vice-chairman Dave Robinson, "The rapid development of gaming provides an opportunity for retired NFL players to connect with fans in the U.S. and around the world. The eSports industry is thriving, and it allows retired players to be part of exciting, new possibilities."

PFRPA's mission is to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs.

"Since inception, PFRPA has been committed to the betterment of retired NFL players, whether through our offered insurance plans or through the commercial marketing opportunities generated by our Football Greats Alliance," said Hall of Famer and PFRPA Board Member, Jack Youngblood. "As we grow as an organization, it's important for us to not only be a resource for retired NFL players, but also a platform to help develop their brand equity. We see eSports as one way to accomplish that for our membership."

PFRPA's Board of Directors is comprised of several Hall of Famers and well-known retired players, including officers, Jim Brown, Dave Robinson, Darrell Thompson, and members, Billy Joe DuPree, Mike Haynes, Ron Mix, Mike Singletary, Jackie Slater and Jack Youngblood.

